Storm Team 27: Heavy rain expected Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and storms will move into our area early Friday morning and will continue off and on throughout the day. There is the chance of flooding in the Valley. Certain areas could see anywhere from half an inch or water to 2 inches. If you are going to be out on the roads tomorrow please use caution.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms early morning. (40%)

Low: 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 51

