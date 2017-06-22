Storm Team 27: Hot with thunderstorms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s. Friday is a soggy day with rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and early next week.
THE FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 55
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High: 77 Low: 68
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 61
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 72 Low: 55
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers.(30%)
High: 71 Low: 52
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 54
Thursday: Partly sunny High: 81 Low: 60
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.