Storm Team 27: Warm with showers this afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain chances return on Thursday through Friday. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s. Friday is a soggy day with rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and early next week.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 77 Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers.(30%)

High: 71 Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 54

