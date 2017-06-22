Storm Team 27: Warm with showers this afternoon

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain chances return on Thursday through Friday. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s. Friday is a soggy day with rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and early next week.

THE FORECAST

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for  showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  85

Thursday night:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High:  77   Low:  68

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  77   Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  76   Low:  57

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High:  72   Low:  55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers.(30%)
High: 71  Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78  Low: 54

