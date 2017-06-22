Susan M. Stockman Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Susan M. Stockman, 53, of Heck Road, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her residence.

Susan was born September 28, 1963 in Salem, a daughter of the late James and Loretta Tarka Vogel and was a life resident of the area.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Stockman, whom she married June 30, 1991; a daughter, Natasha Wallace of Canfield; a stepson, Michael (Brenda) Stockman of Columbiana and three grandchildren, Melissa, Dominic and Robert; a brother, Jason Vogel of Rogers and a sister, Christine Oliver of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the New Springfield Church of God, with Rev. James Carmany officiating.

Inurnment will be in Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Linsey-Royal Funeral Home.



