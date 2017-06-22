Ursuline high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Benedictine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Hoban, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Massillon Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Warren Harding, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – OPEN

Oct. 6 – at Steubenville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Boardman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Ursuline High School athletics

Nickname: The Fighting Irish

Colors: Green and Gold

School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Ursuline High School website.