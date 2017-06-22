Ursuline high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Benedictine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Hoban, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Massillon Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Warren Harding, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – OPEN
Oct. 6 – at Steubenville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 – Boardman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Ursuline High School athletics
Nickname: The Fighting Irish
Colors: Green and Gold
School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555
