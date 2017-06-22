Warren crime activity: Drunk man army crawls to get away from police

Friday, June 16

7:34 p.m. – 500 block of Lane Dr. SW, 28-year-old Gabriel Lofton and 41-year-old Steven Beyer, both charged with liquor consumption or open container in a motor vehicle. Officers came across a parked, running car. They found two passengers drinking alcohol and no one in the driver’s seat, according to a police report. Police said they found suspected crack cocaine in Lofton’s pocket.

Saturday, June 17

8:08 p.m. – 63-year-old Thomas Graham, arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drugs. He is accused of selling Suboxone, a medication used to treat pain and addiction to narcotic pain relievers. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has since been released from jail.

11:11 p.m. – 2400 block of Brier St. SE, someone shot a gun at a home. The victim said she was in the living room when she heard five gunshots and found a bullet hole in her window frame.

Sunday, June 18

1:00 a.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, police said someone burglarized a man’s apartment at gunpoint. They said the victim was taking the trash out when three men put a gun to his head and pushed him inside the apartment. The men hit the victim in the back of the head with a pistol and forced him to lay down while they robbed him, police said. The victim said they threatened to shoot his 2-year-old if he didn’t cooperate.

6:00 p.m. – 2100 block of Burton St. SE, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in which they said a boyfriend punched his girlfriend and threw his body weight into her friend — who is eight months pregnant. Police said he also threw rocks at another friend’s car.

Monday, June 19

1:23 a.m. – 400 block of Penn Ave. NW, police responded to a large fight and found a man stumbling in the street. They said he was bleeding and swollen, highly intoxicated, and could barely talk. He started to army crawl away from the officers and yelled at them to stop following him, police said. According to a police report, the man tripped and fell over a log, then officers took him to the hospital.

7:59 p.m. – 200 block of Washington St. NW, 35-year-old Timothy Moore, arrested on a warrant. Police learned Moore was a fugitive from justice from Alabama.

9:50 p.m. – 1700 block of N. Park Ave., a man said he was robbed at gunpoint by three men. The victim said they pushed him and hit him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Then they pointed a gun at him and told him to empty his pockets, according to a police report.

Tuesday, June 20

3:02 a.m. – 700 block of Tod Ave. SW, reported burglary. The victim said someone broke into her home and stole some of her things overnight while she was gone.

Wednesday, June 21

1:00 a.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., a man said he was walking in front of Rocky’s when he was robbed by two men. He said they hit him in the head with a baseball bat and punched him in the face. He gave them the only thing he had, which was two beers, police said. The victim passed out for several minutes until someone offered him a ride to the hospital.

1:20 a.m. – 3200 block of Lodwick Dr. NW, a woman said she was standing outside of her house when unknown people came and hit her in the face.

1:46 a.m. – 200 block of W. Main St. in Cortland, police arrested 18-year-old Austin Burke, of Bristolville, following the robbery of a Pizza Joe’s in Cortland. He is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Brandon Sample, of Warren.

2:20 a.m. – 2400 block of Brier St. SE, shots fired at a house. The victim said a small, dark vehicle pulled up in front of her house and fired three shots. Officers found bullets in the walls and shell casings in the yard.

Thursday, June 22

2:10 a.m. – 2100 block of Colonial Dr. SE, shots fired at a house. According to a police report, someone fired two shots into the house while the victim was sleeping. Both ended up in her bedroom — one hit the bed’s headboard within a foot of her head and the other went into the mattress underneath her. Officers also found shell casings in the road.

