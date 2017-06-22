Woman arrested for soliciting in Youngstown, treated for severe sunburn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution was sunburned so severely that officers sent her to the hospital for treatment.

According to a police report, officers were patrolling the area of Hillman Street about 2:28 a.m. Wednesday when they saw Heather Church out in the middle of the street attempting to stop cars.

Officers said Church gave them a fictitious name at first and told them she had just moved to town three days ago. Church told police she didn’t remember her social security number because of a brain injury, the report stated.

When at the jail, police said Church revealed her true identity and officers discovered that she had a warrant out of Liberty for a traffic violation and another warrant on possession of drug abuse instruments.

Officers noted that Church had suffered a severe sunburn and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. She was then returned to the Mahoning County Jail.

Church is charged with loitering to engage in prostitution and obstructing official business.