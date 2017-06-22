Youngstown schools CEO says there’s no ‘silver bullet’ to fix the district

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip enters into his one-year anniversary at the helm of the district, he said in all his years working in Chicago, he never encountered anything like the school board in Youngstown.

Mohip said he didn’t anticipate the resistance he was met with.

Under the provisions in state law that allowed Mohip to be hired in the first place, the CEO is now the final authority for most decisions — not the Board. But he said he still wants them involved in the process.

“As we make our successes happen for the instruction that I know are going to happen, I know this district will go back to the school board,” Mohip said. “So that is why I haven’t said to the school board that I am not working with you.”

Since taking over almost a year ago, Mohip has created a leadership team.

He also has hired people away from other school districts in the region, as well as bringing in additional in-service or professional development programs for the district’s 430 teachers and administrators — something Mohip says there hasn’t been enough of in the past.

He also said there has been a lot of wasted money over the years.

“We have had a district — one of the lowest performing districts in the state, and you could argue, the country,” Mohip said. “And over the last ten years, we’ve spent about $1.5 billion educating our children, and we really don’t have much to show for it.”

Mohip said the district is still operating with an annual budget of around $150 million. But he is “re-purposing” those funds where he believes it is needed, particularly in the areas of new technology and staff training.

He also hints there will be some changes coming soon among his administrators. He said everyone in the district needs to be held accountable..

“There is no silver bullet on how to fix a district, and what I am doing isn’t rocket science,” Mohip said. “We are just going back to basics.”

With two years left in his contract, Mohip says he expects to see continuing improvement.