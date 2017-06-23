Boardman crime activity: Police tase man harassing Primanti Bros. bartender

Wednesday, June 14

10:20 a.m. – 600 block of Forest Ridge Dr., a man reported that he believed his wife stole his prescription pain medications that he used to treat his diabetes. He said she abused pain medication in the past and her nursing license is under investigation from an overdose last year.

4:54 p.m. – 1300 block of Fox Run Dr., a man reported that he is being stalked by the husband of a girlfriend. He said the woman was going through a divorce with the suspect and that the suspect has been following and threatening him.

6:56 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., police were called to the scene of a crash that turned into a fight after a road rage incident. Charges were not immediately filed because those involved gave conflicting statements.

7:35 p.m. – 8100 block of Pine Hill Dr., police were called to investigate a report that a man pointed a gun at another man. The suspect told police he showed the gun because the man was chasing a woman, who yelled that he was trying to kill her. Police said it was reported that the woman was intoxicated and had thrown the man’s phone.

Friday, June 16

7:50 p.m. – 1200 block of Doral Dr., Thomas Eagen, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of criminal tools. An employee at Giant Eagle reported that Eagen used a knife to open packages and then hide their contents in a backpack.

Saturday, June 17

4:33 p.m. – Newton Ave. and Market St., Melissa Rapp, 36, of Lisbon, charged with possession of heroin during a traffic stop. Rapp denied that the drugs belonged to her, saying they were a family member’s who borrowed the car that day, according to a police report.

Monday, June 19

12:02 p.m. – Washington County Jail, Joseph Hampson, 36, of McDonald, arrested on a warrant through Boardman for theft by deception. Police said in 2014, two victims contacted them, saying Hampson ripped them off. They said he took money as a down payment for a contract to find them a low-cost home. They said Hampson never delivered the services that he advertised and never returned their money.

11:53 p.m. – 6700 block of South Ave., David Carrabia, 46, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A man reported that Carrabia was harassing a female bartender at Primanti Brothers by following her around and asking strange questions. Police said when they arrived, Carrabia had thrown several chairs in the restaurant and was being held by two staff members. Police said Carrabia threatened to beat up an employee and appeared to be highly intoxicated. An officer hit Carrabia with a taser when he failed to obey commands, according to a police report. Police said issues had been reported weeks ago with Carrabia, who had argued with customers at the bar, asking if they were “hitting on” the bartender.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

