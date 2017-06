YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Thursday, June 23, 2017, Daniel Andrew Kohler, age 63, passed away in Select Special Hospital located in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

He was born on May 27, 1954 in Youngstown a son of Andrew John and Mary Jean (Zlogar) Kohler.

Please check back for further details.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



