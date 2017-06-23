Daniel G. Rasor Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Daniel G. Rasor, 78, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Friday afternoon, June 23, 2017.

Dan was born January 11, 1939, in Youngstown the son of Daniel S. and Florence (Strohm) Rasor.

After serving in the Army, Dan met the love of his life, Ann Wall and they were married for 48 years until her passing in 2008.

Dan obtained his teaching degree from YSU, then served as a teacher and counselor at Austintown Fitch for 32 years before retiring in 1996.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman, be it hunting, fishing or golfing. He was a member of the Austintown Fitch Touch Down Club and a founding member of the Brotherhood of the Pine.

Dan is survived by his two sons, Daniel Michael (Terri) Rasor and their children, Laura (Shaun), Daniel and Michael (Cara) and James David (Bonnie) Rasor and their daughter, Jamie, all of Austintown.

The family would like to thank all of Dan and Ann’s friends for the fond memories and good times they have all shared over the years. The family would also like to thank the doctors, staff and management of Victoria House and Austinwoods for all the care and support given to Dan and his family.

As per Dan’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

They also ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Austintown Public Library 600 S. Raccoon Road Youngstown, Ohio 44515 or to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44502 in Dan’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.



