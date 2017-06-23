Dorothy P. ‘Dolly’ Burns Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Dorothy P. ‘Dolly’ Burns, 82, of Moyer Road, formerly of Ellwood Road, New Castle, died Friday, June 23, 2017, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born October 31, 1934, in New Castle, the daughter of the late James and Daisy (Cascino) Richards.

She was married to the late Emmett L. ‘Mike’ Burns who died October 10, 2009.

Mrs. Burns worked as a Nursing Assistant at Jameson Memorial Hospital, retiring after 29 years.

She was a member of the Clifton Flat Alliance Church and she loved her church.

She enjoyed crocheting, birdwatching and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Emmett R. Burns and wife Janice, Deborah S. Houk and husband Jack and Robert J. Burns and wife Ruthie, all of New Castle; two brothers, James Richards of Martinez, California and John Richards of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; five granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Philip, Frank, and Charles Richards; one granddaughter, Kenzie Houk and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jarod Mills of Clifton Flat Alliance Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Portersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Portersville.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

