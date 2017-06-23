Elizabeth P. Grant Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Elizabeth P. Grant, 75, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, June 23, 2017, at Saybrook Landing in Saybrook, Ohio.

She was born June 21, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Virginia (Calkins) Couch.

Formerly of Madison and Mentor, Elizabeth had been a resident of Andover since 1980.

She was employed at Sparkle Market in Andover and formerly of True Value in Geneva where she was manager for many years.

She formerly attended the Our Lady of Victory Church in Andover and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4035 in Andover and the Linesville Sportsman Club.

Elizabeth enjoyed fishing and camping, loved front porch living with her family and friends and was a very organized person.

She is survived by four sons, Ronald A. (Norma) Bissett of Willowick, Ohio, William A. (Kim) Bissett of Perry, Ohio, Rick (Sharon) Keller of Girard, Ohio and Mike Keller of Fowler, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley (Jack) Wilhelm of Saybrook, Ohio and Sheila Buehner of Rock Creek, Ohio; one brother, Robert (Lynn) Couch of Madison, Ohio; her companion of many years, Derald Keller of Andover, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert L. Bissett, Jr. in 2015 and one sister, Delores Guinn.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 26, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Rd., Kingsville, Ohio 44048.

