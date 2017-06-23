Home Depot helps YNDC fix up Youngstown home for veteran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Home Depot teamed up Friday to make sure at least one local veteran would be able to find an affordable, nice place to stay.

YNDC knows how to fix up old houses but even by their standards, a house on Wakefield Avenue was a huge undertaking.

“It was a really big project when we got the house. It was pretty much a shell of a house when we got it,” said YNDC Housing Director Tiffany Sokol.

The house has a special purpose — YNDC wants it to go to a veteran.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are about 40,000 American veterans who are homeless on any given night.

Vets have purchased YNDC homes before but this will be the first one remodeled with a veteran in mind.

“Help the folks that have served us. As we serve our community, we really want to create opportunities for them to be a part and be homeowners in our communities,” Sokol said.

They got some special help from the Boardman Home Depot to do it, too.

“We felt like this was a project that was deserving of our help,” Greg DeCarlo said.

The home improvement store has long focused on serving those who have served us.

“Home Depot realizes there’s a lot of veterans in the community. We like to give back to those veterans in need,” DeCarlo said.

So they joined YNDC to make the project happen, giving the organization a $22,000 grant that covered all the materials. Home Depot also brought more than a dozen volunteers to put on the finishing touches.

“These guys are trying to do this for a veteran in need, so this is just a way that Home Deport and associates can give back to the community,” DeCarlo said.

Home Depot gives out several of these grants every year but this is the biggest one DeCarlo can remember.

“Without their help, we really would not have been able to make this project possible,” Sokol said.

The home will be finished up within a few weeks and should be listed for sale by the middle of July. Veterans interested in buying it can contact YNDC at 330-480-0423.

