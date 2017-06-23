Kent State Trumbull beauty queen headed to national pageant

Miss Collegiate America will be crowned next Saturday

Deneen Penn, of Cortland, Miss Collegiate America Pageant


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley will be represented at the Miss Collegiate America competition, which gets underway on Sunday.

Deneen Penn won the Ohio crown in November. She’s a graduate of Maplewood and a business management major at Kent State Trumbull.

All contestants speak up for the national platform of anti-bullying. Deneen was able to get a policy included in the Kent-Trumbull handbook.

After winning the state crown, she’s now competing in her first national competition.

“Strengths would honestly be coming in as a newbie. I think being authentic and organic to who I am will definitely set me apart from the other girls,” Deneen said. “Also, as a business major, it’s very important to be an entrepreneur and strive to do great things, which I am happy to have that core in my values.”

Miss Collegiate America will be crowned next Saturday.

Deneen’s sister, Lee Ann, just finished in the Top 10 at the Miss Pennsylvania Pageant and won the fitness title during the competition.

