Lana J. Popio Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Rev. Msgr. Peter M. Polando at St. Columba Cathedral at 2:00 p.m. for Lana J. Popio, 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, who passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2017.

Lana was born June 14, 1939, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Gerald and Virginia Jenkins Butler.

She moved to the area in 1950 and graduated from East High School.

Lana was a nurses aid at Assumption Village.

She loved spending time with family and going to Mountaineer and Las Vegas.

Her husband Anthony S. Popio, Sr., whom she married January 18, 1958, passed away January 3, 1992.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children; Annette Martin of Youngstown, Angela Wess of Campbell, Anthony (Robin) Popio, Jr. of Petersburg, Donna (Thomas) Wise of New Freeport, Pennsylvania, Marilou (John) Geletka of Indianapolis, Indiana and Vicki Popio of Youngstown; a sister, Jacquelyn Fuller of Girard; brothers, Gerald Butler of Nicholasville, Kentucky and David Butler of King, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and best friend, Cheryl Ciavarella.

Besides her parents and husband, Lana is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Hoffman.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

