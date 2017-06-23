Parts of the Valley flooding after Friday afternoon storms

The stretch of highway north of South Avenue is down to one lane

I-680 southbound under the South Avenue bridge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm Team 27 is saying a line of strong showers and storms is moving through the entire viewing area.

Some locations in Mahoning County have collected up to an inch of rain. Other areas could see anywhere from half an inch of water to two inches.

The Pittsburgh area has a flash flood watch. Akron and Canton have flood advisories.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is issuing several speed alerts along I-680. One is northbound on South Avenue near exit 7. Another is on Edwards Street near exit 5. Another near exit 6.

The stretch of highway north of South Avenue is down to one lane.

Severe Weather Photos: June 23, 2017

