Police: Drunk wrong-way driver stopped on Route 11 in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was cited for OVI after police say he was driving the wrong way on Route 11 in Liberty Township early Friday morning.

A passerby called the Ohio State Highway Patrol about 1:45 a.m. after they saw an SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway in Johnston Township.

Troopers caught up with the SUV in Liberty Township, about 15 miles down Route 11, and attempted to stop him with lights and sirens but he didn’t stop. Troopers then used stop spikes on the highway and the driver stopped after his tires were deflated.

No accident occurred.

Police charged 64-year-old Gary Driscoll with OVI and traveling the wrong way on a roadway. He was later released to a sober driver.

