AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are converging at the Getgo gas station on Mahoning Avenue following reports of a suspicious package.

The Youngstown bomb squad has been called to the scene.

The entire gas station has been roped off.

The package was discovered just after 7 a.m.

An image of the package looks like two bottles taped together lying next to a gas pump.

