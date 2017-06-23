Police: Suspect tosses AK-47 during police chase in Youngstown

Officers were called about 10:51 p.m. Thursday to the area of Nokomis Drive on reports of a man with a gun.

By Published:
Police seize an AK-47 in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man Thursday who they say was carrying a loaded  AK-47 rifle.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:51 p.m. to the area of Nokomis Drive on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the middle of the street with a group of people standing around it.

Police said when the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Raymond Hammond, saw the officers he took off, driving through yards and sending police on a chase through several south side streets. Hammond finally stopped on Sherwood Avenue where he jumped out of the SUV he was driving and took off on foot, the report stated.

Officers chased Hammond, noting in the report that he threw down a handgun and the AK-47 in the process. He was finally caught on Parkview Avenue where he lost his footing and fell down.

Police recovered the loaded handgun and AK-47 that they say Hammond threw down and recovered a bag of marijuana from Hammond’s waistband, the report stated.

Hammond is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, obstructing official business and failure to comply with a police signal. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s