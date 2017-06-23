Police: Suspect tosses AK-47 during police chase in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man Thursday who they say was carrying a loaded AK-47 rifle.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:51 p.m. to the area of Nokomis Drive on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the middle of the street with a group of people standing around it.

Police said when the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Raymond Hammond, saw the officers he took off, driving through yards and sending police on a chase through several south side streets. Hammond finally stopped on Sherwood Avenue where he jumped out of the SUV he was driving and took off on foot, the report stated.

Officers chased Hammond, noting in the report that he threw down a handgun and the AK-47 in the process. He was finally caught on Parkview Avenue where he lost his footing and fell down.

Police recovered the loaded handgun and AK-47 that they say Hammond threw down and recovered a bag of marijuana from Hammond’s waistband, the report stated.

Hammond is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, obstructing official business and failure to comply with a police signal. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.