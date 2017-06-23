Road construction around YSU campus scheduled to finish this September

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven by Youngstown State University’s campus anytime since last September, you’ve probably noticed the construction work around Wick and Lincoln avenues.

Construction is finally starting to head into it’s final phases. The two big projects totaled to about $6 million, which went toward new sidewalks, curbs, lighting, lanes, parking and updated landscaping.

The Department of Public Works’ director, Charles Shasho, says so far everything is on schedule for a September finish, weather permitting. He says there have been a few hiccups, but that is common for a project of this magnitude.

The Public Works department, along with First Energy, is working to quickly complete construction.

“We have a retaining wall to build. There’s a little bit more concrete surface work to do … They have the intermediate course of payment down. From there, they’ll have to get the light poles in and the last thing they’ll do is put the concrete crosswalks in,” Shasho said.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally says the area around campus has really become the heart of downtown. He believes this entire project will serve as a model for future projects downtown.

“With all the utilities buried underneath the ground, I think it’s going to serve as a model for improvements to 5th Avenue in 2018, 19 and 20. Lincoln Avenue looks much nicer, it’s slimmed down a little bit,” McNally said.

Not only will things look nicer, but the whole area is expected to be much safer and more functional for drivers and pedestrians.