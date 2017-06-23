Shots fired, cars smashed as fight escalates in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight between two families ended in shots fired and suspects ramming their vehicles into each other.

According to a police report, Tony Ranalli, 31, and Alonda James, 28, both of Youngstown, were arrested after police say Ranalli fired shots at another man and James rammed her car, head-on, into the victim’s vehicle.

Ranalli and James were angry over an incidence earlier in the day at a house on Fairfax Avenue where they believe that the victim had assaulted a family member, the report stated.

In retaliation, police say Ranalli and James tracked the victim down to a house on Superior Street where they confronted him. A fight broke out and Ranalli fired a gun in the air, the report stated. The couple left but returned a short time later when police say Ranalli jumped into the victim’s car backed it into the victim’s brother’s car, causing extensive front-end damage.

In all, three vehicles were damaged in the fight.

Ranalli was charged with aggravated menacing and discharging a firearm in the city. James was charged with felonious assault.