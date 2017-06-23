Storm Team 27: Cooler with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and storms will be scattered Friday throughout the day. There is the chance of flooding in the Valley. Certain areas could see anywhere from half an inch or water to 2 inches. If you are going to be traveling please use caution.

THE FORECAST

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High:  77

Saturday:  Mostly  sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  76   Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  73   Low:  55

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  70   Low:  51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High:  71  Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High:  81  Low: 51

