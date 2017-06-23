Storm Team 27: Lingering showers overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are tracking the chance for off and on showers throughout the overnight hours. Heading into Saturday we are looking at dry conditions for most of the day. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

THE FORECAST

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. (40%)

Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 78

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower early and late day showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for late showers. (30% PM)

High: 83 Low: 61

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 64

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.