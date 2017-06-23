Storm Team 27: Showers and thunderstorms

STORM UPDATE: (1:30 pm) A line of strong showers and storms are moving through our entire viewing area. Some locations in Mahoning County have collected up to an inch of rain. Please watch out for flooding and do not drive through any water on the roads.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and storms are scattered Friday throughout the day. There is the chance of flooding in the Valley. Certain areas could see anywhere from half an inch or water to 2 inches. The Pittsburgh area has a flash flood watch. Akron and Canton has a flood advisory. If you are going to be traveling please use caution.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 51

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. (30%) High: 82 Low: 60

