Veterans traveling through Youngstown airport happy with new perks

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, announced that in addition to its discounted airfares, veterans will get some extra perks.

On board Friday evening’s Allegiant flight to Sanford-Orlando was Army veteran Tim Chapman, of Farrell. When he checked in, he was told being a veteran qualified him to fly three bags for free.

“That was a nice deal. Saved me about $175,” Chapman said.

The Allegiant Honors program gets veterans free seat assignments, allows them one pet in the cabin, and provides courtesy boarding passes. But their biggest savings will be the one carry-on and three pieces of checked luggage for free.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. I don’t know why most airlines didn’t do this. It saved me so I was pleased to do it, so thank you,” Chapman said.

Active duty military will get even more — priority boarding and no change or cancellation fees.

“We see other companies reach out with different discounts but nothing really to this degree as far as traveling, when you’re traveling, the cost of bags,” said Herm Breuer, director of Trumbull County Veteran Services.

Among those at Friday’s announcement of the new program was Colonel Dan Sarachene, the new man in charge at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. He said he gets several pats on the back when he’s in uniform.

“Even today, walking in here, I get a pat on the back,” Sarachene said. “A lot of our members talk about the community help they get, especially when they’re out. Maybe at a restaurant, people want to pick the tab up for them. It means a lot.”

The airport also announced Friday that over $400,000 in federal funding is on its way. The money will be used to design new LED lighting on the runways, to be installed next year. The drainage system around the airport will also be studied.

