Youngstown police step up patrols to enforce youth curfew

The curfew enforcement program in Youngstown is a joint effort to get kids under 17 off the streets late at night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to keep teenagers out of trouble during the summer, Youngstown police started their curfew enforcement program Friday night.

Law enforcement does these sweeps every summer, looking for kids under 17 years old who are out past 11 p.m.

“There’s not a lot for them to do after 11:00 except for get in trouble,” Capt. Kevin Mercer said.

The goal of having a curfew is to prevent underage drinking, shootings, and fights.

Mercer said it’s a joint effort to get children off the streets late at night.

In order for kids to be stopped, they have to be on public property without supervision.

Mercer said they’ll stop any kids they come across and issue them a citation before taking them home. Parents could also receive a citation for not having proper supervision of their child.

