2017 Hot Rod Super Nationals weekend off to a great start

Hot Rod Super Nationals returns to Canfield Fairgrounds.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Rod Super Nationals car show is already underway for it’s 2017 weekend and things seem to be going great so far, despite some rain on Friday.

Thousands of classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, street rods and motorcycles will be on display all weekend long at the Canfield Fair.

The show runs Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by an after party and cruise each night from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Southern Park Mall.

Tickets are $8 for adults and free for kids 10 and under.

Because so many cars will be part of the show, parking and traffic could be difficult to navigate.

The classic car show changed its name as the Steel Valley Super Nationals after new ownership took over. The new owners plan to keep the show at the Canfield Fairgrounds permanently.

