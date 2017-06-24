3 people killed in accident while headed to Cedar Point

HELENA, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.

The patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 6. Those killed were the driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel and two passengers, 19-year-old Shelby Johnson and 25-year-old Cody Nelson. All were from Louisville, Kentucky. A third passenger, 21-year-old Alexis Martin, of New Albany, Indiana, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The patrol says Bramel drove into the semitrailer while trying to pass vehicles on a county road in Madison Township. The 39-year-old driver of the semitrailer wasn’t injured.

The patrol says speed is believed to be the main cause of the accident.

