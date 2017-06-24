Anna Marie (Rosie) Babic Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Anna Marie Babic, 90, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Anna was born on May 1, 1927, to Louis and Della (Rosati) Rosa in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1945.

Anna worked 28 years for the Sharpsville Area School District as head cook and district manager, until her retirement in 1990. Previously she worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

On May 1, 1948, she married her husband, Thomas Babic, who passed away October 7, 2009.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Sharpsville, where she was active in the Good Samaritan group and worked the fish fries.

Anna is survived by her two daughters, Katherine A. Lapcevich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Mary Ann Babic-Keith and her husband, Drew Keith of Grantham, New Hampshire and sister, Marylou Masello of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Louis Rosa; mother, Della Rosa; husband, Thomas Babic and two sisters, Antoinette Piccirilli and Rose Pepe.

Friends may call Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 4:00 – 7: 00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R. C. Church with Father Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150, in memory of Anna.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



