Chester E. Fryda Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chester E. Fryda, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Chester was born January 27, 1933, in Kopyczynce, Poland, a son of Frank and Mary (Bogorz) Fryda.

He came to the United States in 1951.

Chester proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Chester married his wife, the former Jennie Polak on October 12, 1957 and together they enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

He worked as a welder at Youngstown Steel Tank for 30 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Eye Care Associates.

Chester loved his family and he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and soccer. After retirement, he became an avid golfer.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church from the time he arrived in Youngstown, was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #1222 and a member of the former Krakusky #827.

Chester enjoyed following the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. He loved to putter around outside.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Jennie; children, Rick (Lisa) Fryda of Poland, Steve Fryda of Boardman and John (Marie) Fryda of Boardman; grandchildren, Andrea (Mark) Arnio, Stephanie (Chris) Sims, David, Jessica, Brian, Zach, Tommy, Abbey and Andrew Fryda; his great-grandchildren, Carter, Collin and Emma; stepgrandchildren, Annie, Ellie, Tommy and James Roux; his sister, Eugenia Porembski of North Lima; brother, Casimer (Stella) Fryda of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Julian Fryda; granddaughter, Sarah Fryda and great-granddaughter, Olivia Arnio.

The family has entrusted Chester’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

The Fryda family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Home Valley Care and the staff at Vibra for their compassionate care of Chester during his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material contributions be made to either his great-granddaughter’s memorial foundation, Olivia’s Grace Memorial Foundation, 1010 Pawnee Lane, Girard, Ohio 44420 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

A prayer service will take place at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church

Visit Kubina Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home to send the family condolences



Order Flowers Here