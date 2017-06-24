Cortland Street Fair keeps locals coming back

The Lions Club has been putting on the fair since it took it over from the fire department in 1982

Saturday was the final night for the Cortland Street Fair.

Food, games, rides and entertainment are some of the attractions for families.

The Lions Club has been putting on the fair since it took it over from the fire department in 1982.

The street fair is a tradition for some.

“Everybody comes from everywhere to come back here,” Erica Ludwig of Cortland said. “I mean, it will be years down the road, you graduate, but you still always come back for the street fair.”

The Lions Club starts planning for the street fair in September.

Money raised helps with the work the club does in the community, like providing glasses for kids.

