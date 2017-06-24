Girard crime activity: Man reports call from fake drug agent

Monday, June 19

3:36 p.m. — N. Davis St. at Taylor, Shanna Fisher charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and operating an unsafe vehicle. Fisher was pulled over in a vehicle missing a front license and rear windshield. Police said the driver’s side-view mirror was cracked and the vehicle was found with expired license plates. They also said Fisher was driving with an expired driver’s license. A search of the vehicle found a pipe, marijuana and several pills that weren’t prescribed to Fisher, according to a police report.

Tuesday, June 20

1:17 a.m. — 700 block of Churchill Rd., a man told police his vehicle was stolen by a woman he was trying to help. He said he went inside his apartment for a minute when she took the car. When asked where the car was, she told him to find it himself and to “follow the yellow brick road,” according to a police report. Police took a report but didn’t immediately file charges. The car was found nearby, blocking traffic.

2:31 p.m. — 800 block of N. Ward Ave., a man told police that his mother received a phone call from a person identifying himself as working for Drug Enforcement in Columbus. The caller told her that her grandson was in jail and he needed $9,600 bond to get him out. He told the woman to let him know when she had the money and they would send a car to pick it up. The man told police that the person called back when he was there and asked to “speak to grandma.” He told the caller that he was a police officer, and the caller hung up.

4:17 p.m. — 400 block of E. Broadway Ave., a woman reported receiving what she believed was a fraudulent phone call from someone identifying himself as an IRS agent. She said the person left a message, but she didn’t call back.

10 p.m. — 100 block of Maple Ave., Christopher Vadala arrested and charged with public indecency and physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. A caller said a man was sleeping in a car. He said he tried to wake the man, who had his pants undone. When police arrived, they spotted Vadala urinating outside of the car, according to a police report. Police said Vadala tried to leave when they arrived. He had a blood-alcohol level of .145, according to the report. Police said an unknown white powder was found in a backpack in the vehicle, which was then sent in for testing.

Wednesday, June 21

3:02 a.m. — State St. and Interstate 80, Jennifer Wolfe charged with impeding traffic and OVI. Police said Wolfe was stopped at a green light and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A breath test registered .149, according to a police report, and she later admitted to drinking two beers and three shots.

10:41 a.m. — State and Gordon streets, Jonathon Pacheco charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police stopped Pacheco and said he was found to be driving with a suspended license. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Pacheco pointed to a 2-foot-long machete, which was tucked into the floorboard, according to a police report.

12:52 p.m. — S. State St. and Interstate 80, a man walking down the sidewalk flagged down an officer to report finding an uncapped syringe. The officer took the syringe to the station to dispose of it.

1:55 p.m. — 500 block of Powers Ave., a man reported finding several gouge marks and paint chippings near his front garage door, as if someone had tried to pry it open. He said the marks appeared some time after Monday morning.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: