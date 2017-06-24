Going Streaking! Scrappers push win streak to three

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers continued their hottest start in years with a 9-2 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday night. Samad Taylor, Will Benson and Clark Scolamiero all drove in two runs as Mahoning Valley rallied from an early deficit to pick up their third straight win.

State College would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. With one out, Tyler Lancaster doubled. Edwin Figuera then hit the next pitch over the Spikes bullpen in left field for the only runs of the ballgame for State College.

The Scrappers wasted no time at all in answering back. In the bottom of the third inning with one out and one on, Taylor doubled to cut the deficit to just a run. Oscar Gonzalez followed with a RBI double of his own to score Taylor and tie the game. Then with two outs, Nolan Jones singled to drive in Gonzalez for the lead. Benson would deliver a RBI single as well to end the third inning with the Scrappers in the lead 4-2.

Two innings later the Scrappers would send ten men to the plate while score five more runs to break the game open. Benson would again deliver with an RBI single. Elvis Perez got in on the fun with an RBI sacrifice fly to centerfield. Scolamiero then picked up his first professional hit and drove in two in the process. Taylor would add one more to the total with a RBI single with two outs. After the fifth inning, both teams were done scoring and the Scrappers held a 9-2 lead.

Francisco Perez (1-0) picked up his first win of the season in 6.0 innings of work. Perez allowed the two earned runs on just three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four. Cesar Ventura (1) picked up his first save by working the final three innings. He did not allow a hit or a run. Ventura walked one and struck out 5. With the win, the Scrappers now move to 4-2 to start the season.

The Scrappers and Spikes continue their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:05. RHP Grant Hockin will start for Mahoning Valley.