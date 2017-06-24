James Luke Dixon Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Jim passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus at the age of 85.

Jim was born on April 30, 1932 in Bellaire, Ohio the son of James A. and Nell (Luke) Dixon.

He graduated from Bellaire High School in 1950, then continued with a bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Ohio Northern University.

He was employed by Gray Drug, then joined in partnership with several other independent drug stores. He was best known as the neighborhood pharmacist at Boardman Drugs.

Jim was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Ohio Pharmaceutical Association.

He was married to Marylou Thomas in 1955, and they were married for 62 years.

His second love was spending time with his horses at “Far Away Farms” on Herbert Road.

Besides his wife, Jim leaves behind 3 wise and witty children (one of course whom wrote this), James T. (Brenda) Dixon of Canfield, Melinda L. Dixon of Columbus, and Jodi D. (Emil) Dzuray of Columbia, Maryland; four grandchildren Tyler and Kyle Dixon, Hadley and Hope Dzuray; 2 sisters, Lynne (Robert) Hess of Seneca Lake, Ohio and Diane (John) Pience of Springfield, Ohio; as well as his horses, S.O.B., Bobby Sox, Dusty, Chris, Star and Veda.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Jonathan Dzuray.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

