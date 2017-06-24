Kathleen June Blakeley Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Kathleen June Blakeley, 90, of Champion, Ohio, passed suddenly on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 2, 1926, in Scotch Run, a suburb of Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy F. Armstrong and the late Mary Margaret Grogg.

On July 15, 1982, she married William E. Blakeley, Jr. and they spent 31 years together until his passing on January 25, 2014.

She grew up in Upshur County West Virginia and then moving to the Warren area, where she resided for over 70 years.

Kathleen retired as an operator at Kennametal.

Kathleen enjoyed traveling, canning and camping, gardening and spending winters in Ft. Myers, Florida with her husband.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, John L. (Mary) Dorsey of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Brenda K (Bill) Aiosa of Champion, Ohio; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepson, Edward A. (Sharon) Blakeley of Charleston, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Rhonda Blakeley of Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Buck Armstrong of Charlotte, South Carolina; her beloved dog, Molly, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William E. Blakeley, Jr. and sisters, Lois Jean Rice and Tottie Smith.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where James Scarnecchia will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



