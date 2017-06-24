Man robs Cricket Wireless in Eastwood Mall of iPhone’s, cash

Cricket Wireless is asking you to call Niles Police if you have any information

By Published:
A Cricket Wireless store in the Eastwood Mall was robbed Saturday morning. Now the store is asking for the public's help.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cricket Wireless store in the Eastwood Mall was robbed Saturday morning. Now the store is asking for the public’s help.

The man seen on this security camera footage went into kiosk before it opened. The store manager says he found and took the keys.

That gave him access to iPhone’s and cash in the register.

The manager says the missing cash is the least of her worries.

“Cash wise, it’s probably only $100, maybe $150,” Store Manager Kathrynne Fitzgerald said. “But the phones are worth almost [$2,000].”

Cricket Wireless is asking you to call Niles Police (330-652-9944) if you know the man or have any information about his identity.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s