Man robs Cricket Wireless in Eastwood Mall of iPhone’s, cash

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cricket Wireless store in the Eastwood Mall was robbed Saturday morning. Now the store is asking for the public’s help.

The man seen on this security camera footage went into kiosk before it opened. The store manager says he found and took the keys.

That gave him access to iPhone’s and cash in the register.

The manager says the missing cash is the least of her worries.

“Cash wise, it’s probably only $100, maybe $150,” Store Manager Kathrynne Fitzgerald said. “But the phones are worth almost [$2,000].”

Cricket Wireless is asking you to call Niles Police (330-652-9944) if you know the man or have any information about his identity.