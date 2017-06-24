Nick P. Perrotta Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Nick P. Perrotta, 82, of West Clayton Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 24, 2017, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born May 12, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Nick and Cecelia (DeMark) Perrotta.

He was married to Mary M. (Perretta) Perrotta on September 8, 1956, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Perrotta retired from Warren Consolidated Industries as a yard master of railroad operations and transportation superintendent. He also worked at the Pennsylvania Railroad, Medusa Cement, LTV Steel and Republic Steel.

Mr. Perrotta was a founder of the Pop Warner Football League, was a baseball coach, and 7th Ward Slow Pitch League.

Being a musician for over 60 years, he performed throughout the tri-state area with many bands. He was a founder of the St. Marguerita Blue Coat Band, he also played with the Red Coat Band, and the Dante DeThomas Big Band. He was a member of the New Castle and Warren Musicians Union. In 1975 he became President of the St. Marguerita MB Society. He and his family were all involved in the success of the Society.

Nick also enjoyed the wonderful times he spent with his grandchildren, children and good friends. He loved taking care of the yard and gardening.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Cyndi Gemma and husband Tony of Poland, Ohio, Lynn Francazio and husband Mark of The Villages, Florida, Mary Anne Fusco and husband Brad of Warren, New Jersey, and Nicholas A. Perrotta and wife Lynne of New Castle; six grandchildren, Mark Francazio, Matthew Francazio, Celia Fusco, Angelo Fusco, Armande Perrotta and Gabriel Perrotta. In addition to his children, Nick and Mary welcomed into their home, Andrea Robles and Maxine Robles.

He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Tony Perrotta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Frank Almade will be officiating.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

