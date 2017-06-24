Phantoms Karow selected by Coyotes

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-For the 4th-straight year, the Youngstown Phantoms had a player go in the NHL Draft as Michael Karow was selected in the 5th-round by the Arizona Coyotes.

Karow posted 21 points in his rookie season with the Phantoms scoring four goals.

“It went well, it was a busy schedule with school and everything but I thought the transition went really well, and the guys in Youngstown are really great,” said Karow on Saturday.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from them, they really helped me with that. You know, I am really grateful, looking forward to joining a great organization with a lot of young guys there. Just really exciting, it is a great chance for me.”

Karow is committed to play at Boston College next season.

The USHL had 40 players selected in the draft over the weekend, 2nd to only the OHL.