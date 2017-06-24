Phantoms Karow selected by Coyotes

Karow scored 21 points in his rookie season in Youngstown

By Published:
Michael Karow celebrates after an assist for the Phantoms. He was drafted Saturday by the Arizona Coyotes.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-For the 4th-straight year, the Youngstown Phantoms had a player go in the NHL Draft as Michael Karow was selected in the 5th-round by the Arizona Coyotes.

Karow posted 21 points in his rookie season with the Phantoms scoring four goals.

“It went well, it was a busy schedule with school and everything but I thought the transition went really well, and the guys in Youngstown are really great,” said Karow on Saturday.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from them, they really helped me with that. You know, I am really grateful, looking forward to joining a great organization with a lot of young guys there. Just really exciting, it is a great chance for me.”

Karow is committed to play at Boston College next season.

The USHL had 40 players selected in the draft over the weekend, 2nd to only the OHL.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s