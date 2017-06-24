Storm Team 27: Clear tonight, rain tomorrow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler and drier air is pushing into the area. We are going to see clear and dry conditions tonight. Sunday we will start off the day will mostly sunny skies but then the chance for showers increases as we head into the afternoon. The best chance for rain is on Monday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:  55

Sunday:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  73

Sunday night:  Partly cloudy  Chance for showers. (30%)
Low:  51

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  70  Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High:  78  Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for late day showers. (30% PM)
High:  83  Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
High:  82  Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
High:  84  Low: 65

