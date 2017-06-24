Storm Team 27: Sunshine to start the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Drier weather is expected for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny today. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only making it to the upper 70s. Sunday will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for an afternoon shower. Temperatures will trend even cooler into the first half of the workweek. 80s will be back heading into next weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today:  Mostly  sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  78

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  55

Sunday:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High:  72

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  67   Low:  52

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  69  Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for late day showers. (30% PM)
High:  82  Low: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy.  Chance for showers and storms. (30%)
High:  84  Low: 63

Saturday: Partly cloudy.  Chance for showers and storms. (30%)
High:  83  Low: 65

