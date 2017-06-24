Trumbull Dog Warden hosts Adoption Day, says pound is overpopulated

Organizers say they're running out of room in the pound and desperately want to find a home for every dog

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Dog Warden held its first Adoption Day on Saturday.

“People need to get out — they need to see these dogs,” said Beverly Spicer, administrator of Nitro’s Ohio Army of Mahoning-Trumbull. “That’s the only way you can do it — is come out to the pound. Walk them. I mean, these dogs are lovely — they just want attention. They are overpopulated, so please come out and help the pound, really.”

The pound plans to hold another Adoption Day next month.

You can contact the Trumbull County Dog Warden at 330-675-2787 or visit its website here. 

