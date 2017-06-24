Youngstown police: Two people arrested in connection with Friday homicide

The Mahoning County Jail's website lists two individuals who were booked after the homicide took place on charges related to murder

The house is located in the 50 block of Oneta Avenue on the city's west side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s homicide on the city’s west side.

The victim, 24-year-old Rae’venna Faircloth-Thomas, was found dead in a car on Oneta Avenue.

A check on the Mahoning County Jail’s website shows 24-year-old Dashonti Baker and 24-year-old Barraya Hickson were the only two people arrested by Youngstown police and booked on Friday with charges related to murder.

The website says Baker is in jail on charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. It also says Hickson is charged with complicity to aggravated murder.

Left: Dashonti Baker, Right: Barraya Hickson
