Youngstown woman serves community free lunch, gives kids games

Food 4 Your Soul president Michelle White cooks the meals each month and uses her own money to buy games for kids

By Published: Updated:
Food 4 Your Soul president Michelle White cooks the meals each month and uses her own money to buy games for kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds got a hearty lunch in Youngstown Saturday free of charge.

Food 4 Your Soul Ministries served fried chicken, macaroni, corn and more in a Glenwood Avenue parking lot. They also handed out free games to kids.

Food 4 Your Soul president Michelle White cooks the meals each month and uses her own money to buy games for the kids. Many area businesses also contributed, including One Hot Cookie, The Villa and The Federal.

White says she sees a need in the community, and helping people is something she’s always done.

“Actually it was instilled in me as a little kid,” White said. “My parents used to feed. And then I just said I wanted to carry it on, so I just started doing it six years ago today, actually.”

The ministry says it normally feeds 250-400 people within two hours.

White hosts the events every month.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s