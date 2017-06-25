Anna Jean Nerti Obituary

WEST PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania – Anna Jean Nerti, 87, of formerly of 13th Street, West Pittsburg, died Sunday, June 25, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born June 25, 1930 in Chewton, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Patsy and Rose (Venezie) Butchelle.

She was married to the late Patsy A. Nerti who died November 5, 2010.

Mrs. Nerti was a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital and a teacher’s aide at St. Vitus School for a number of years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching her grandson play football. Her greatest love was taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Patsy Nerti of New Castle, Roseann Huddy and husband, Wayne of Wampum and Marlaina Nerti of West Pittsburg; one sister, Genevieve Lucas of Ellport; six grandchildren, Vinny Nerti, Matthew Huddy, David Huddy, Renee Huddy, Patsy Nerti and Jason Nerti and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three baby sons; five brothers, Louis Buccelli, Benny Butchelle, Carmen Butchelle, Nick Butchelle and Patsy Butchelle and three sisters, Philomena Butchelle, Antoinette Gavrile and Peggy Gasper.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

