Canfield family hosts spaghetti dinner for daughter with Lyme Disease

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local family hosted a spaghetti dinner in Canfield Sunday to raise money to pay for their daughter’s Lyme Disease treatments.

Carrie Seachrist has a severe case of Lyme Disease. It went undiagnosed for two years.

She’s been in Florida since March receiving daily outpatient treatments.

Her family says those treatments are expensive and they aren’t covered by insurance.

The dinner will help them raise money to continue Carrie’s treatments. Her mom says the outpouring of support from the community means a lot.

“To know that that many people do care,” Marilyn Patterson said, “it’s even taught me to stretch myself further in other people’s times of need.”

Marilyn hopes her daughter will be able to come back home by the end of the summer.