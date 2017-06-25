Charles A. Mohr, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Charles A. Mohr, Jr., age 77, of Salem, died at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 at home.

He was born in Butler Township on September 23, 1939, son of the late Charles A., Sr. and Olive Jane (Reed) Mohr.

Charles was employed as a millwright at the former Bliss-Salem and also at V & V Appliances, Salem.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include a son, Donald Mohr of Salem; three daughters, Robin Mohr of Salem, Christina Mohr of Salem and Kimberly Mohr of Salem; a sister, JoAnn Cunningham of Austintown; a brother, Ralph E. Mohr of Marrietta; two grandchildren, a grandson, Brandon M. Mohr and a granddaughter, Teresa J. Mohr.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Military honors will be provided by the D.A.V. of Youngstown.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



