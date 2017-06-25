Edith E. Hively Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Edith E. Hively, age 80, of Salem, passed away at 7:28 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born March 19, 1937 in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Thelma (Meisner) Mattison.

Edith was a member of the First Baptist Church and had been employed by the former Mustang Products in Damascus for 12 years.

She was a member of the Salem Slovak Club, Amvets Auxiliary and the Salem Democratic Association.

She worked at the Election Board and loved to camp and collect antiques.

Her husband, William “Dean” Hively, whom she married September 27, 1957, preceded her in death on March 29, 2011. Four sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, William “Bill” (Teresa) Hively of Salem; two daughters, Jacqueline (Lee) Benner of Salem and Margaret Reidy of Salem of Salem; a sister, Martha (Bill) Rosenberry of Newcomerstown; a brother, Walter “Butch” (Sue) Mattison of Navarre; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Claye Folger officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Hively family.



