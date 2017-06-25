Edward P. Erdner Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, OH – Peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2017, Edward P. Erdner, age 78, passed away after a short stay in Briar Field Manor.

He was born on March 22, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Edward Ernest and Vesta Maude (Shawfield) Erdner.

Edward is survived by his siblings and their families.

Besides his parents Ed was also preceded in death by his beloved wife.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



