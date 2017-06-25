Joann L. O’Neal Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be calling hours 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 10:00 at St. Michael Parish, Canfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. for Joann L. O’Neal, 87, of Canfield who died Sunday morning, June 25 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Joann was born March 17, 1930 in Canton, Ohio a daughter of the late Carl and Lucille (Rannigan) Fabian and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948 and received her Master’s Degree in Education at Youngstown State University.

Joann was a teacher in special education for St. Cyril and Methodius and the Youngstown City Schools and had introduced the flutophone recorder to the Youngstown City Schools.

She was a member of St. Michael Parish and its Altar Guild where she had served as president. Joann was also a member of St. Michael’s Garden Club where she had served as president.

She was a member of the Model T Club and the Meander Chapter of AACA Car Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and touring with their antique cars. Joann loved to sing, play the piano and go to flea markets where she sold antique clothing. In the 1990’s Joann started “Hampers to Go by Jo”, where she created unique custom baskets.

She leaves her husband, Larry O’Neal whom she married July 4, 1956; her son, Greg O’Neal and his wife, Chris of Columbiana; a daughter, Marijo Rischar and her husband, Martin and her son, Dan O’Neal and his wife, Tula all of Canfield; four grandchildren, Erin (Kyle) Dickey, Daniel O’Neal, Haley Rischar and Shannon Rischar.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

